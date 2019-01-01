 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Exxus Slim Auto Draw Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape

Exxus Slim Auto Draw Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape

by Exxus Vape

The Exxus Slim mAh 510 Automatic Battery by Exxus Vape is a completely user friendly pen that comes in your choise of red, gold, black, silver, gunmetal and rose gold. As a battery unit, it is a comprehensive fit for the many tanks that pepper the industry because it provides a 510 thread attachment option. Able to put out 280mAh of power, the Exxus Slim is most effective when used with e-liquids. The rechargeable lithium ion battery is able to be used across multiple sessions. Additionally, as an automatic battery, there is no button that activates the device. The pen is primed once a user does a few short puffs from the device. After that, the pen reaches temperature quickly and simply for vapor packed, satisfying draws.

Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax. The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.