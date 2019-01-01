About this product

The Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape is a small and portable vape for on the go use. With this unit you get a huge amount of vapor in a tiny package. Its no-leak design and magnetic rings make this vaporizer user friendly. It's a great choice for people who are just starting to vape oils. The Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape has powerful magnetized connection which hold the atomizer firmly in place. The atomizer also sits inside of the unit's chassis and uses 360 degree anti-leak technology to prevent messy spills. A convenient oil window will let you monitor how much oils remains in the tank. The Delrin drip tip is made from odor-free and food-safe materials to preserve the flavor of your oils. Everything about this rig has been designed with convenience in mind. The Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape is the perfect stealth unit for those who want a superior experience. It delivers a large volume of vapor and rich flavor from essential oils in a compact form that travels easily. With a no-leak design and magnetic connections, this vaporizer is user-friendly and is a perfect choice for those who are new to vaping oils.