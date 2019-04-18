 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Exxus Tap VV Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape

Exxus Tap VV Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape

by Exxus Vape

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Tap VV Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Tap VV Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Tap VV Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Tap VV Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape
Exxus Vape Vaping Vape Pens Exxus Tap VV Cartridge Vaporizer by Exxus Vape

$16.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The Exxus Tap VV 280 mAh 510 Touch Activated Battery by Exxus Vape is thoughtfully designed to be simple and unimposing and comes in black, gunmetal, silver and full color (rainbow). This fact about its appearance make it an ideal match for a variety of tanks. The voltage of this battery is adjustable, this fact is what makes it a variable voltage device. The output power can be changed from anywhere between 3.3V and 4.2V. With a 510 thread attachment component, the Exxus Tap can fit a large collective of tanks on the market. The Exxus Tap VV 280 mAh 510 Touch Activated Battery by Exxus Vape is slender like a pen style battery device. It has a 510 thread attachment port which allows it to fit easily with many devices on the market as that threading count appears frequently. The Exxus Tap was designed with simplicity in mind and is therefore extremely user friendly. The pre-installed, rechargeable lithium ion battery releases 280mAh of power and reaches temperature within ten seconds of the activation button being triggered. The battery's power availability make is an ideal unit for e-liquids and aromatherapy oils primarily. No matter what is being vaporized with the Exxus Tap, it will always reach an ideal vapor point quickly and smoothly for a idyllic draw.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Bibbit

Its an awesome battery for pre-filled cartridges and the carts seem to last longer with the exxus. Easy to use and no buttons to push. The 10 sec. preheat option is nice for a lung filled hit, but you can just draw to hit also. The four different temperature settings are nice added bonus and color coded, from 3.3v-4.2v. I highly recommend.

from Exxus Vapeon August 13th, 2019

glad to hear you're enjoying your Exxus battery! Use code LEAFLY15 for 15% off your next order if we're ever lucky enough to have you buy from us again!

About this brand

Exxus Vape Logo
Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax. The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.