Bibbit
on April 18th, 2019
Its an awesome battery for pre-filled cartridges and the carts seem to last longer with the exxus. Easy to use and no buttons to push. The 10 sec. preheat option is nice for a lung filled hit, but you can just draw to hit also. The four different temperature settings are nice added bonus and color coded, from 3.3v-4.2v. I highly recommend.
from Exxus Vapeon August 13th, 2019
glad to hear you're enjoying your Exxus battery! Use code LEAFLY15 for 15% off your next order if we're ever lucky enough to have you buy from us again!