$315.00MSRP

Origin: Thai landrace and Male Afghani indica crossed by DJ in Oregon Major Terpenes: 38.1% Myrcene 12.0% Beta-Caryophyllene 11.7% Alpha-Pinene 7.5% Linalool 7.4% Limonene 6.5% Nerolidol 5.8% Beta-Pinene 3.2% Humulene 1.7% Alpha-Bisabolol 1.4% Terpineol 4.7% Other terpenes Scent: A deep flavor capturing a delicate, sweet, blueberry-like aroma Available Sizes: 50ml for 315$ 250ml for 1262$

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.