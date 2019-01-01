 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Bubba Kush - Pure Terpene Profile

Bubba Kush - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna Technologies

Write a review
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes Bubba Kush - Pure Terpene Profile
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes Bubba Kush - Pure Terpene Profile

$281.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: OG Kush crossed with an unknown, mysterious phenotype Major Terpenes: 23.0% Beta-Caryophyllene 13.8% Limonene 8.1% Alpha-Bisabolol 6.8% Humulene 4.8% Camphene 3.9% Linalool 3.7% Myrcene 3.5% Ocimene 3.3% Phytol 3.2% Beta-Pinene 25.9% Other terpenes Scent: Beholds one-of-a-kind balance between sweet, kushy hashish flavors and amazing chocolate and coffee notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 281$ 250ml for 1125$

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Bubba Kush

Bubba Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Bubba Kush is an indica strain that has gained notoriety in the US and beyond for its heavy tranquilizing effects. Sweet hashish flavors with subtle notes of chocolate and coffee come through on the exhale, delighting the palate as powerful relaxation takes over. From head to toe, muscles ease with heaviness as dreamy euphoria blankets the mind, crushing stress while bringing happy moods. Bubba Kush exhibits a distinctive, bulky bud structure with hues that range from forest green to pale purple.

Bubba’s stocky plant stature and bulky bud structure suggest Afghani descent, but its genetic origins aren’t certain. The breeder whom this strain was named after states that Bubba Kush emerged just after 1996, when an OG Kush pollinated an unknown indica strain obtained in New Orleans. The mother plant was supposedly Northern Lights, but the genetically ambiguous indica was simply called “Bubba.” Bubba Kush has flourished from its California roots ever since.

 

About this brand

Eybna Technologies Logo
At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.