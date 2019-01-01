 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Cheese - Pure Terpene Profile

Cheese - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna Technologies

Write a review
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes Cheese - Pure Terpene Profile

$315.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: One of the most unique Skunk #1 phenotypes bred in the U.K during the late 1980s Major Terpenes: 32.5% Myrcene 19.1% Beta-Caryophyllene 12.5% Limonene 11.6% Alpha-Pinene 7.3% Humulene 5.7% Beta-Caryophyllene 3.5% Nerolidol 2.7% Linalool 1.5% Alpha-Bisabolol 0.7% Terpineol 2.9% Other terpenes Scent: Its powerful sour and rotten notes of stinky cheese are balanced by a full and earthy low flavor Available Sizes: 50ml for 315$ 250ml for 1262$

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cheese

Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

About this brand

Eybna Technologies Logo
At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.