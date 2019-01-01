 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. OG Kush - Pure Terpene Profile

OG Kush - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna Technologies

Write a review
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes OG Kush - Pure Terpene Profile
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes OG Kush - Pure Terpene Profile

$362.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: There are dozens of urban legends about the origin of OG Kush, but none are truly confirmed Major Terpenes: 32.6% Myrcene 24.9% Limonene 21.1% Beta-Caryophyllene 5.9% Linalool 3.6% Beta-Pinene 3.0% Nerolidol 2.7% Terpineol 2.4% Fenchol 1.4% Geranyl Acetate 0.8% Borneol 1.6% Other terpenes Scent: A deep sour-lime flavor and a piney undertone Available Sizes: 50ml for 362$ 250ml for 1450$

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

OG Kush

OG Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

About this brand

Eybna Technologies Logo
At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.