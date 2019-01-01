About this product
Origin: A cross between landrace sativa Hawaiian and hybrid Trainwreck Major Terpenes: 25.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 17.4% Myrcene 10.8% Limonene 9.8% Linalool 8.8% Alpha-Bisabolol 7.6% Humulene 3.0% Beta-Pinene 2.4% Phytol 2.0% Fenchol 2.0% Alpha-Pinene 10.9% Other terpenes Scent: A combination of an exotic sweet pineapple flavor with cedar and pine notes, as well as fine fruity ones Available Sizes: 50ml for 369$ 250ml for 1475$
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.