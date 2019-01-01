 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Pineapple Express - Pure Terpene Profile

Pineapple Express - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna Technologies

Write a review
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes Pineapple Express - Pure Terpene Profile
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes Pineapple Express - Pure Terpene Profile

$369.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: A cross between landrace sativa Hawaiian and hybrid Trainwreck Major Terpenes: 25.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 17.4% Myrcene 10.8% Limonene 9.8% Linalool 8.8% Alpha-Bisabolol 7.6% Humulene 3.0% Beta-Pinene 2.4% Phytol 2.0% Fenchol 2.0% Alpha-Pinene 10.9% Other terpenes Scent: A combination of an exotic sweet pineapple flavor with cedar and pine notes, as well as fine fruity ones Available Sizes: 50ml for 369$ 250ml for 1475$

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Pineapple Express

Pineapple Express
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.

About this brand

Eybna Technologies Logo
At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.