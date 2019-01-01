 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Skunk #1 - Pure Terpene Profile

Skunk #1 - Pure Terpene Profile

by Eybna Technologies

Write a review
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes Skunk #1 - Pure Terpene Profile
Eybna Technologies Concentrates Terpenes Skunk #1 - Pure Terpene Profile

$265.00MSRP

About this product

Origin: Afghani crossed with the landraces Acapulco Gold and Colombian Gold Major Terpenes: 68.5% Myrcene 11.0% Alpha-Pinene 9.7% Limonene 0.9% Terpinolene 0.5% Beta-Caryophyllene 0.4% Beta-Phellandrene 0.3% Camphene 0.2% Linalool 0.1% Humulene 0.1% Beta-Farnesene 8.3% Other terpenes Scent: A strong character and sweet body, enhanced by distinct skunky and lemon peel notes Available Sizes: 50ml for 265$ 250ml for 1062$

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Skunk No. 1

Skunk No. 1

Skunk #1 is a hybrid strain that has influenced cannabis on a global scale, parenting a horde of Skunk crosses since it first bloomed in the late 1970s. Sacred Seed Co. originally bred Skunk #1 using diverse genetics from around the world; Afghani, Acapulco Gold, and Colombian Gold varieties converged through an intricate selective breeding process that spanned several generations, and finally the genetic cornerstone of countless cannabis hybrids was born. 

The original Skunk #1 gave rise to several variations that were later harvested in the gardens of Sensi Seeds, Dutch Passion, Flying Dutchmen, Nirvana Seeds, and Royal Queen Seeds. As its name suggests, Skunk #1 buds radiate with an aromatic blend of sour skunkiness and subtle earthy notes. This hybrid offers elevated creativity through its high-energy buzz, while stress and appetite loss melt away with Skunk #1’s potency.

About this brand

Eybna Technologies Logo
At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.