Origin: California Orange crossed with Skunk by DNA Genetics in the Netherlands Major Terpenes: 42.2% Myrcene 22.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 12.5% Alpha-Pinene 6.6% Humulene 6.0% Beta-Pinene 4.3% Limonene 2.0% Linalool 1.2% Phytol 0.5% Fenchol 0.4% Caryophyllene-Oxide 2.0% Other terpenes Scent: The aroma is terpeny sweet, while maintaining its smooth juicy character Available Sizes: 50ml for 331$ 250ml for 1325$

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

At Eybna, we believe in contributing to the health of mankind by understanding botanical medicine. Ignited by the personal history of malady, Eybna was founded as a forward-thinking R&D company in Israel. Our expertise lies in connecting interdisciplinary fields, following our vision of enhancing the lives and health of people through researching nature. Eybna stands for uncompromising quality and safety. We believe in our partnership with academia as well as with leading individual industry partners. As an international brand, Eybna collaborates with the best experts in their respective fields. Every member and partner of Eybna has the same commitment to our cause in common, acting as passionate ambassadors of innovation. Eybna believes in constantly involving advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of the consumer market.