About this product
Origin: California Orange crossed with Skunk by DNA Genetics in the Netherlands Major Terpenes: 42.2% Myrcene 22.3% Beta-Caryophyllene 12.5% Alpha-Pinene 6.6% Humulene 6.0% Beta-Pinene 4.3% Limonene 2.0% Linalool 1.2% Phytol 0.5% Fenchol 0.4% Caryophyllene-Oxide 2.0% Other terpenes Scent: The aroma is terpeny sweet, while maintaining its smooth juicy character Available Sizes: 50ml for 331$ 250ml for 1325$
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.