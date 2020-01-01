7mm Glow Glass Beaker Bong
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
SMOOTH: Cold smoke, is smooth smoke. Our silicone mold creates an all ice chamber that cools smoke to an astonishing -3 degrees Celsius. FUNCTIONAL: Designed by computer hardware engineers, Eyce 2.0 is much more than a novelty, it is a functional revolution. LEGIT: Eyce combines the benefits of glass, silicone, and plastic, to invent an original way to smoke. Our technology has been available to consumers for over 4 years. Eyce 2.0 Includes Heavy Duty Platinum-Cured Silicone Mold Core Pin Stand with built in finger grip Mouth Piece Air Tight Grommet Diffused Down Stem Silicone Plug Detailed 6 Page User Manual Compatible with any 9mm or 10mm slide (slide not included)
Be the first to review this product.