Upgraded from its predecessor, the Rig II boasts epic design upgrades once again making it the best silicone rig on the market. Our new 10mm glass collar is the most notable of the updates. This new collar holds the included titanium nail and acts as a heat barrier, protecting the silicone and extending the life of the rig. Equipped with reinforced chamber walls, this next generation rig has enhanced stability making an evening better smoking experience than our original Eyce Rig. The stem cap has also been upgraded with thicker silicone walls. In addition to our signature built-in concentrate container and four tool slots, the Rig II has a new tool slot for holding an upgraded 10mm Carb Cap that will be available soon through eycemolds.com and select authorized retailers.