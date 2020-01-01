 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Eyce Silicone Rig II

Eyce Silicone Rig II

by Eyce Molds

Write a review
Eyce Molds Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Eyce Silicone Rig II
Eyce Molds Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Eyce Silicone Rig II

$49.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Upgraded from its predecessor, the Rig II boasts epic design upgrades once again making it the best silicone rig on the market. Our new 10mm glass collar is the most notable of the updates. This new collar holds the included titanium nail and acts as a heat barrier, protecting the silicone and extending the life of the rig. Equipped with reinforced chamber walls, this next generation rig has enhanced stability making an evening better smoking experience than our original Eyce Rig. The stem cap has also been upgraded with thicker silicone walls. In addition to our signature built-in concentrate container and four tool slots, the Rig II has a new tool slot for holding an upgraded 10mm Carb Cap that will be available soon through eycemolds.com and select authorized retailers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Eyce Molds Logo
Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"