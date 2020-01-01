 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Eyce Silicone Sidecar

Eyce Silicone Sidecar

by Eyce Molds

Eyce Molds Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Eyce Silicone Sidecar
$74.99MSRP

About this product

The Eyce Sidecar truly breaks the barrier between glass and silicone and sets the stage for the perfect rig. The rotating neck allows users to adjust their rig to best fit their vibe, creating personalized steeze like no other rig can provide. The included high-end 14mm Quartz Bucket and easy access built-in concentrate container and carb carp makes using this rig a true luxury. Durable, stylish, and functional, dare we say - the Sidecar is steezy.

About this brand

Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"