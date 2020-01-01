 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Silicone Pipe Colorway Box Sets

Silicone Pipe Colorway Box Sets

by Eyce Molds

$89.99MSRP

About this product

Do you love to collect? We discontinue colors often, and don't always make certain colors for certain products, our Colorway Sets are the easiest way to snag the silicone pipe collection of your dreams in the colors you love... before they're gone forever. What's included in the silicone Colorway Box Sets: 1 Silicone Mini Beaker 1 Silicone Spoon 1 Silicone Shorty 2 Replacement Glass Bowls

About this brand

Eyce Molds creates silicone smoking devices for CBD flower and concentrates. Their Lifetime Warranty is enough to prove the durability and strength of each Eyce Molds design. The products are built to last, providing a superior experience. Our popular silicone pipes, beakers, rigs, and accessories are not only stylish, but top quality. The proof is in the product; it's "Durability That Rips!"