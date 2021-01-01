 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. 1:1:1 CBD Ratio Series Tincture 200mg

1:1:1 CBD Ratio Series Tincture 200mg

by Fairwinds

Write a review
Fairwinds Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual 1:1:1 CBD Ratio Series Tincture 200mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The 1:1:1 Ratio is formulated with equal parts CBD, CBG, and THC to maximize the entourage effect. This ratio is ideal for lending great support from the 3 most common cannabinoids. Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Lemon, Bergamot, Sweet Orange), Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes, Natural Mango Flavor. Cannabinoids: 67mg CBD, 67mg CBG, 67mg THC per package 4.5mg CBD, 4.5mg CBG, 4.5mg THC per serving

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review