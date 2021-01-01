1:1:1 CBD Ratio Series Tincture 200mg
by Fairwinds
About this product
The 1:1:1 Ratio is formulated with equal parts CBD, CBG, and THC to maximize the entourage effect. This ratio is ideal for lending great support from the 3 most common cannabinoids. Ingredients: Organic Avocado Oil, Essential Oil Blend (Lemon, Bergamot, Sweet Orange), Cannabis Oil w/ Terpenes, Natural Mango Flavor. Cannabinoids: 67mg CBD, 67mg CBG, 67mg THC per package 4.5mg CBD, 4.5mg CBG, 4.5mg THC per serving
About this brand
Fairwinds
