AM Relief is a formula designed to provide the comforting benefits of cannabis with a minimal psychoactive effect and to support the body during daytime activity. Keep yourself comfortable and moving, without the “high” feeling associated with many typical cannabis capsules. CBD alone does not harness the power of the entourage effect, while pure THC can be too mentally active and can cause disorientation & anxiety in those with sensitive tolerances. The AM Relief formula uses a special cannabinoid ratio in combination with potent herbal extracts to achieve the maximum effect without feeling intoxicated. Willow Bark, Boswellia, and Red Sage are some of the key herbal components that enhance the effects naturally seen in cannabis.
