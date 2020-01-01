1:1 Harmony Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$28.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The 1:1 ratio is the multi-tool of cannabis oil, providing support for a broad spectrum of needs. Covering all benefits provided by both CBD and THC, this ratio is typically most effective for those seeking physical support and more of a relaxing effect.
Be the first to review this product.