Fairwinds is proud to introduce Washington’s first true Full Extract Cannabis Oil! Utilizing an innovative & multi-phase extraction process, our laboratory has created a comprehensive whole-plant blend, setting a new standard for cannabis concentrates. This ground-breaking production process captures a rich profile of essential cannabinoids, terpenes, and organic compounds normally left out of typical RSO. The additional extraction process yields components such as alkaloids, flavonoids, and polysaccharides found in cannabis juice. One gram of our juice concentrate is equivalent to 200 grams of fresh whole cannabis plant! Leaving the old-school syringe in the past, the FECO now comes in an easy-to-use, discreet pocket pen that guarantees a 25mg serving size with each click. Note: This product has not been approved by the FDA to treat, cure or prevent any disease. The 10:1 CBD to THC ratio provides a minimal psychoactive effect, with each serving delivering a powerful dose of CBD. The small amount of THC synergizes to enhance the benefits of CBD. The oil is blended with clinical terpenes to provide an optimal experience.
