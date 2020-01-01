 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 1:1 CBD Ratio Series Capsule 200mg

1:1 CBD Ratio Series Capsule 200mg

by Fairwinds

Write a review
Fairwinds Edibles Capsules 1:1 CBD Ratio Series Capsule 200mg

$30.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The 1:1 ratio is the multi-tool of cannabis oil, providing support for a broad spectrum of needs. Covering all benefits provided by both CBD and THC, this ratio is typically most effective for those seeking physical support and more of a relaxing effect. Per Serving: 6.7mg CBD / 6.7mg THC Per Package: 100mg CBD / 100mg THC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.