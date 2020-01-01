Ascend Tablets
by verano
1 piece
$29.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The 20:1 Ratio CBD-rich capsules are our highest ratio of CBD:THC. With a micro-serving of THC to optimize effects, this ratio is non-psychoactive by design. We have found that ratios much higher than 20:1 have diminishing returns in terms of benefits. Per Serving: 12mg CBD / .67mg THC Per Package: 190mg CBD / 10mg THC
Be the first to review this product.