 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 2:1 Delta-8 Digestify Cartridge 0.5g

2:1 Delta-8 Digestify Cartridge 0.5g

by Fairwinds

Write a review
Fairwinds Concentrates Cartridges 2:1 Delta-8 Digestify Cartridge 0.5g

$45.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Just like its close relative, the Digestify tincture, this vape is designed with the gut-brain connection in mind. Over 90% of the body’s serotonin is produced in the gut, yet the health of our Digestive System can be all too easily overlooked. This core system has a direct influence on how we think, feel, process stress, rest, and absorb nutrition – as well as often playing the role of gatekeeper to our general health and well-being. Leveraging off of the same powerful essential oil and terpene profiles as the Digestify tincture, the vape is able to deliver similar effects in a fraction of the time. Plus, its unique 2:1 ratio of CBD to Delta-8 THC is intended to provide clear-minded relief. This is the first-ever Fairwinds product to include this unique cannabinoid in its formulation; we believe in substance over hype, and the research on it is solid enough to support its use. We’re excited to introduce it to our lineup with this product! Delta-8 THC has shown great promise when it comes to its potential properties. Digestify vape is ideal for those seeking: - Lower psychoactive effects - Reduced nausea and vomiting - Relief without intoxication

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.