Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Just like its close relative, the Digestify tincture, this vape is designed with the gut-brain connection in mind. Over 90% of the body’s serotonin is produced in the gut, yet the health of our Digestive System can be all too easily overlooked. This core system has a direct influence on how we think, feel, process stress, rest, and absorb nutrition – as well as often playing the role of gatekeeper to our general health and well-being. Leveraging off of the same powerful essential oil and terpene profiles as the Digestify tincture, the vape is able to deliver similar effects in a fraction of the time. Plus, its unique 2:1 ratio of CBD to Delta-8 THC is intended to provide clear-minded relief. This is the first-ever Fairwinds product to include this unique cannabinoid in its formulation; we believe in substance over hype, and the research on it is solid enough to support its use. We’re excited to introduce it to our lineup with this product! Delta-8 THC has shown great promise when it comes to its potential properties. Digestify vape is ideal for those seeking: - Lower psychoactive effects - Reduced nausea and vomiting - Relief without intoxication
