5:1 CBD Ratio Series Capsule 200mg

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Edibles Capsules 5:1 CBD Ratio Series Capsule 200mg

$30.00MSRP

About this product

The 5:1 ratio capsules provide an effective blend of CBD and THC, containing sufficient amounts of both primary cannabinoids to unlock a diverse array of support. This ratio aims to provide a functional, clear-minded balance for those sensitive to THC. Per Serving: 11mg CBD / 2.4mg THC Per Package: 165mg CBD / 35mg THC

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.