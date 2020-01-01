Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the industry with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended. Innovative. Sustainable. Pesticide-free. Fairwinds flower is cultivated in-house with pharmaceutical quality manufacturing standards and beneficial insects for preventative measures. Our state of the art cultivation facility operates with a semi-automated atmospheric control system that controls everything from humidity to CO2 - tracking data throughout the entire process. In addition to carbon filters, each flower room is kept sterile and free of mildew/mold and pests by scrubbing the air with a top of the line HEPA system, removing any impurities with entirety. Running a hydroponic system through three perpetual flower rooms, our plants rely on precise and calculated feeding schedules to cut back on waste and resources. Although our plants produce massive yields, this well-planned system ensures that Fairwinds flower is produced with a fraction of the resources used in typical cannabis cultivation. Fairwinds may be considered a nutraceutical company, blending ancient herbal supplements with pharmaceutical quality manufacturing techniques to create the most effective cannabis products available. Using only full-flower during extraction (zero trim), each Fairwinds product starts with a base of golden cannabis extract from the highest potency part of the plant. Our flower is extracted using a proprietary medical grade hydrocarbon blend that produces a true full-spectrum concentrate for a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial cannabis constituents. After further refinement, all Fairwinds oil contains zero remaining solvents for the finished product to ensure the highest quality products for your wellness. Apart from quality cannabis extracts, many Fairwinds products also rely on powerful herbal and essential oil blends to further enhance the effects in a botanical synergy. Our lab team consists of a combined total of nearly 30 years of experience in chemistry and Ayurvedic and Chinese herbal medicine. Leveraging traditional formulas against modern cannabis science, each Fairwinds product is a unique solution-based formula designed for optimal assistance and effectiveness. Working alongside some of the leading cannabis medical professionals and testing facilities in the country the Fairwinds lab team is a national leader in cannabis technology & innovation.