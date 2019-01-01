About this product
The Fairwinds Relief 300 series brings your wellness to a new high, blending DOH-certified cannabis oil with powerful, clinically-proven botanical extracts. Designed for clear-minded support, the Relief 300 series leverages its cannabis power off of a super-serving of CBD and a micro-dose of both THCA and THC to catalyze and enhance the effects. The AM Relief 300 contains an uplifting, awakening terpene profile typical of Sativa cannabis. However, these terpenes also play a vital role in increasing absorption and enhancing effects. Ingredients: Avocado Oil, Cannabis Concentrate, Herbal Extract Blend (Boswellia, Ginger, Turmeric), Cannabis Terpenes, Natural Flavor, Monk Fruit, Polysorbate. Cannabinoids: [27 servings per bottle] Per Serving: 10mg CBD / 0.75mg THCA / 0.37mg THC Per Bottle: 270mg CBD / 20mg THCA / 10mg THC
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.