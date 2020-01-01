 Loading…

Hybrid

Blue Dream THC Inhaler

by Fairwinds

Blue Dream THC Inhaler

About this product

One of the classics for good reason. Blue Dream is a sativa-forward hybrid sure to lend a peaceful, cerebral state of mind to any time of day. The Blueberry strain parentage brings upfront fruity notes, followed by a skunky finish from the Haze side. The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.