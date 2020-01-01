Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
One of the classics for good reason. Blue Dream is a sativa-forward hybrid sure to lend a peaceful, cerebral state of mind to any time of day. The Blueberry strain parentage brings upfront fruity notes, followed by a skunky finish from the Haze side. The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.
Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria.
With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain.