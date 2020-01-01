About this product

One of the classics for good reason. Blue Dream is a sativa-forward hybrid sure to lend a peaceful, cerebral state of mind to any time of day. The Blueberry strain parentage brings upfront fruity notes, followed by a skunky finish from the Haze side. The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.