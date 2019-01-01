About this product
Our wellness-inspired Companion Tincture is produced in honor of that special family member who is always there for you, loving you unconditionally. Formulated with our Pet Safe cannabinoid ratio, the Companion Tincture is a full-spectrum extract that is easy to administer and has a great taste! *In support of progress in research and animal care, Fairwinds donates regularly to Northwest organizations that are assisting with pet wellness.* Ingredients: Purified Coconut Oil, Cannabis Oil, Smokey Essential Oil Cannabinoids: [10 full servings per bottle] Per Individual Drop: 0.33mg CBD 0.067mg THC Per Dropper: 10mg CBD / 2mg THC Per Bottle: 100mg CBD / 20mg THC
