 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Get local results

Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. Companion Roasted Chicken 240mg

Companion Roasted Chicken 240mg

by Fairwinds

Write a review
Fairwinds Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Companion Roasted Chicken 240mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Looking to de-stress, provide comfort and agility, or return to youthful vigor? The Fairwinds Companion tincture is designed to do all this and more. Fairwinds believes in always providing the most effective products possible. Formulated using a 5:1 ratio that leverages the power of both CBD and THC, the Companion tincture has become a trusted, best-selling formula that provides effective results. Plus, with a natural roasted chicken extract made from real fats and oils, the Companion CBD tincture tastes as good as it feels!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.