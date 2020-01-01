About this product

Sharp and invigorating, it’s no surprise that this strain from the Netherlands has made its name known worldwide. Expect the flavor of citrus and pine, and bid your stressful day goodbye with this sativa-dominant treat! The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.