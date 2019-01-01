 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
FECO 10:1 with Clinical Terpenes (HIGH-CBD)

by Fairwinds

$54.00MSRP

About this product

The 10:1 Ratio is a High-CBD & CBDA blend designed to provide clear-minded, powerful results. Featuring dominating servings of CBD & CBDA, this full-plant cannabis oil provides a specialized cannabinoid support system for a variety of needs. The effects from the small serving of THC are minimal and only included to enhance the support provided by the CBD & CBDA. The Clinical Terpene blend lends an effect that is neither awakening nor sedating. Each terpene in the Clinical Terpene blend was hand-selected by our lead chemist and team of MDs to provide optimal support for a variety of needs. Ingredients: Cannabis Oil, 2nd-Phase Cannabis Juice Extract, Clinical Terpene Blend, Glycerin Flakes. Clinical Terpenes: Alongside many of the leading minds in cannabis research, we found it necessary to establish a new classification of how we think and talk about the effects of cannabis. By adding to the standard nomenclature with the term "Clinical Terpenes", we aim to draw more attention to the individual effects of each fantastic terpene. Within this Clinical Terpene blend, you'll find some of the same terpenes found in cannabis. For example, Limonene is commonly found in many uplifting Sativa strains; however, clinical studies on Limonene derived from other botanical sources have shown much greater benefits than just a simple energy boost. Data has shown this terpene to reduce stress as well as increase the absorption of other terpenes and cannabinoids Cannabinoids: [40 Servings per pen] Per Serving: 8mg CBD / 8mg CBDA / 0.75mg THC / 0.75mg THCA Per Pen: 320mg CBD / 320mg CBDA / 30mg THC / 30mg THCA

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the industry with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended. Innovative. Sustainable. Pesticide-free. Fairwinds flower is cultivated in-house with pharmaceutical quality manufacturing standards and beneficial insects for preventative measures. Our state of the art cultivation facility operates with a semi-automated atmospheric control system that controls everything from humidity to CO2 - tracking data throughout the entire process. In addition to carbon filters, each flower room is kept sterile and free of mildew/mold and pests by scrubbing the air with a top of the line HEPA system, removing any impurities with entirety. Running a hydroponic system through three perpetual flower rooms, our plants rely on precise and calculated feeding schedules to cut back on waste and resources. Although our plants produce massive yields, this well-planned system ensures that Fairwinds flower is produced with a fraction of the resources used in typical cannabis cultivation. Fairwinds may be considered a nutraceutical company, blending ancient herbal supplements with pharmaceutical quality manufacturing techniques to create the most effective cannabis products available. Using only full-flower during extraction (zero trim), each Fairwinds product starts with a base of golden cannabis extract from the highest potency part of the plant. Our flower is extracted using a proprietary medical grade hydrocarbon blend that produces a true full-spectrum concentrate for a broad spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes and other beneficial cannabis constituents. After further refinement, all Fairwinds oil contains zero remaining solvents for the finished product to ensure the highest quality products for your wellness. Apart from quality cannabis extracts, many Fairwinds products also rely on powerful herbal and essential oil blends to further enhance the effects in a botanical synergy. Our lab team consists of a combined total of nearly 30 years of experience in chemistry and Ayurvedic and Chinese herbal medicine. Leveraging traditional formulas against modern cannabis science, each Fairwinds product is a unique solution-based formula designed for optimal assistance and effectiveness. Working alongside some of the leading cannabis medical professionals and testing facilities in the country the Fairwinds lab team is a national leader in cannabis technology & innovation.