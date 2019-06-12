GiftedOne
on June 12th, 2019
Girlfriend was diagnosed with Brain Cancer GBM wild type. Dispensary recommended this product. I got one also to test. First? It tastes super awful but hide it in a food group or a gelatin capsule and your good to go. Girlfriend says she feels 1 drop, 2 drops and she is loose. Me? 1 drop can't feel, 2 drops just a slight euphoria. 3 drops and I'm mighty happy. Highly recommend this high grade product. We totally trust this company and their standards of professionalism.