About this product
The Fairwinds FECO capsule brings the power of the full plant to the palm of your hand. Leveraged off of the original FECO pen oil, FECO capsules contain all the same incredible components in a long-lasting and discreet capsule. Containing a whopping 27mg of cannabinoids in each serving, this capsule holds the title of "most potent Fairwinds capsule"! The 2:1 ratio is designed to provide clear-minded, full-plant support while harnessing the full therapeutic value from the cannabis plant with a variety of cannabinoids. Fairwinds FECO products are made with our multi-phase extraction process. The whole plant is extracted in our closed-loop extraction system to capture cannabinoids, terpenes, and waxes. Fresh plant material (including flower, leaf, stem, stalk, and root) is then ground and juiced to provide a highly effective, full-plant cannabis extract. These two concentrates are ultimately blended together to create Washington’s only true Fully Extracted Cannabis Oil. Ingredients: Cannabis Concentrate, 2nd Phase Cannabis Whole-Plant Extract, Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsules Cannabinoids: [10 servings per package] Per Serving: 12.2mg CBD / 5 mg CBDA / 8mg THCA / 2mg THC Per Package: 125mg CBD / 50mg CBDA / 80mg THCA / 20mg THC
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.