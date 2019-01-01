About this product
Feminine Relief suppositories are quick to absorb and provide fast-acting results with a clear-minded effect. The CBD, THCA, & THC cannabinoid ratio is optimized to support a soothing and relaxing experience that is designed to absorb directly into the bloodstream after insertion. Feminine Relief utilizes a powerful herbal blend alongside DOH-standard cannabis oil to provide clean, potent support for monthly relief. Ingredients: Purified Organic Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, Optimized Indica Cannabis Oil, Terpene Blend, Herbal Extract Blend (Peony Root, Berberine, Red Sage) Cannabinoids: [4 Servings per package] Per Serving: 5mg CBD / 5mg THCA / 10mg THC Per Package: 20mg CBD / 20mg THCA / 40mg THC
