Flow is a complex formula consisting of 7 primary components; including an optimized blend of cannabis oil, essential oils and cannabis terpenes, herbal extracts, ceramides, hyaluronic acid and Fairwinds’ exclusive Canna Vera base. This 7-point system ensures that everything a premium topical should do, Flow does better. Applies and absorbs quickly with a refreshing, non-overpowering, aroma, supports skin structure and moisture with fortified ceramides and hyaluronic acid (naturally occuring in skin), delivers the active ingredients where you need them, and provides the deep and long lasting relief that you seek. Not all topicals are created equally — Feel the Flow difference. Ingredients: Purified Water, Essential Oil and Terpene Blend (Bergamot, Lemon, Turmeric, Nutmeg, Clove, Wintergreen, Cinnamon, Peppermint, Linalool, Eucalyptol, Borneol, Menthol, Caryophyllene), White Willow Bark, CannVera, Avocado Oil, Docosanol, Ceramides 1,3, 6-11, Hyaluronic Acid, Lactylate, Comfrey.
