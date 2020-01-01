 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. FLOW Cream Trial Size

FLOW Cream Trial Size

by Fairwinds

Write a review
Fairwinds Topicals Lotions FLOW Cream Trial Size

$10.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

FLOW Cream’s complex formula consists of 7 primary components: an optimized blend of cannabis oil, essential oils, cannabis terpenes, herbal extracts, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and Fairwinds’ exclusive Canna Vera base. This 7-point system ensures that everything a premium topical should do, FLOW does better. Applies and absorbs quickly with a refreshing, non-overpowering aroma, while supporting skin structure and moisture with fortified ceramides & hyaluronic acid (naturally-occurring in the skin). FLOW delivers the active ingredients where you need them and provides the deep, long-lasting relief that you seek. FLOW: Relief. Redefined.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fairwinds Logo
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.