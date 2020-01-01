About this product
The FLOW CBD Deep Tissue and Joint Gel is a powerful topical formula designed to penetrate the skin extremely fast. Research indicates that our formula may deliver cannabidiol into an affected area within 5 minutes, as opposed to 40 min as seen with conventional oil or water-based topicals. An effective blend of botanical extracts and cannabis in a fast penetrating gel base make FLOW hands-down the best cannabis topical on store shelves. Ingredients: Cosmetic gel base, Cannabis Concentrate, Purified Comfrey Extract, Terpenes, Essential Oils, Polysorbate. Each jar contains: 146mg CBD, 4mg THC
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.