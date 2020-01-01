Muscle Freeze 1.5oz
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$40.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The FLOW CBD Deep Tissue and Joint Gel is a powerful topical formula designed to penetrate the skin extremely fast. Research indicates that our formula may deliver cannabidiol into an affected area within just a few minutes, as opposed to much longer wait times traditionally seen with oil or water-based topicals. An effective blend of botanical extracts and cannabis in a fast-penetrating gel base put FLOW in a league of its own.
Be the first to review this product.