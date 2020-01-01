About this product

GG is famed for its surefire effect of gluing you right to your couch. With a bold high that's neither lethargic nor overly heady, GG is ideal for those seeking a strong, balanced experience. The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.