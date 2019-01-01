About this product
Unwind on your next adventure with the Indica Lifestyle Capsule. This sugar-free, vegan, & terpene-fortified capsule is packed with premium cannabis oil and a relaxing herbal blend sure to give you a long-lasting, blissful experience. The Indica terpenes coating each capsule provide a calming experience while working to enhance absorption. When you choose Fairwinds, it’s more than cannabis - it’s a lifestyle. Ingredients: Indica Cannabis Oil, Terpene Blend, Herbal Blend (Theanine, Passionflower, Valerian Root), Coconut Flakes, Gelatin Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose, Water) Cannabinoids: [10 servings per package] Per Serving: 10mg THC Per Package: 100mg THC
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.