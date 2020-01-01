Lavender Epsom Salt Soak 100mg
by verano
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
O Intimate: a cannabis-infused, hypoallergenic, condom-safe, silicone-based lubricant. O was formulated for people with sensitive skin and to provide a long-lasting glide that won’t become sticky or dry. Traditional oil lubricants can cause condom breakage, and water-based lubricants usually do not perform well enough. Our silicone formula uses ultra-pure ingredients that won’t cause skin irritation. O lubricant is designed for use by all genders Per Pump: 2mg THC / .4mg CBD Per Package: 140mg THC / 30mg CBD
