  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. "O" Intimate Lubricant

"O" Intimate Lubricant

by Fairwinds

About this product

O Intimate: a cannabis-infused, hypoallergenic, condom-safe, silicone-based lubricant. O was formulated for people with sensitive skin and to provide a long-lasting glide that won’t become sticky or dry. Traditional oil lubricants can cause condom breakage, and water-based lubricants usually do not perform well enough. Our silicone formula uses ultra-pure ingredients that won’t cause skin irritation. O lubricant is designed for use by all genders Per Pump: 2mg THC / .4mg CBD Per Package: 140mg THC / 30mg CBD

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.