Original Glue THC Inhaler

by Fairwinds

$60.00MSRP

About this product

Original Glue is famed for its surefire effect of gluing you right to your couch. With a bold high that’s neither lethargic nor overly heady, Original Glue is ideal for those seeking a strong, balanced experience. The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without requiring any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating any need for heat application ensures you get the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical grade and FDA-registered equipment to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality.

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.