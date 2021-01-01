 Loading…

  5. Passion Flower - Blue Dream Vape 0.5g
Hybrid

Passion Flower - Blue Dream Vape 0.5g

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Blue Dream Vape 0.5g
Fairwinds Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Blue Dream Vape 0.5g

About this product

Tastes like blueberry, lemon, and lavender Feels inspiring, joyful, and conversational Top terpenes: Myrcene, a-Pinene, b-Pinene Total terpenes: 9%

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.

