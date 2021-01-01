 Loading…

  5. Passion Flower - Cheese Flower 3.5g
Hybrid

Passion Flower - Cheese Flower 3.5g

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Cannabis Flower Passion Flower - Cheese Flower 3.5g

About this product

Tastes like cheddar, pine, and butter Feels thought-provoking, balanced, and well-rounded Top terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene Total terpenes: 1.3%

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

About this strain

Cheese

Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

