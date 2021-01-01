 Loading…

  5. Passion Flower - Elephant Concentrate 1g
Sativa

Passion Flower - Elephant Concentrate 1g

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Concentrates Solvent Passion Flower - Elephant Concentrate 1g

About this product

Tastes like lemon, spice, and rosemary Feels energizing, focused, and engaging Top terpenes: a-Pinene, Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene Total terpenes: 11%

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

About this strain

Elephant

Elephant
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Pinene
  3. Myrcene

Elephant is an old school bud with a lineage lost to time. This strain supposedly acquired its name for the elephant-sized colas it creates during its flowering cycle. The chunky flowers express a sweet and sour aroma that is reminiscent of candy and citrus while also retaining a subtle spiciness. Elephant has a strong cerebral buzz that immediately strikes the head and settles behind the eyes. It’ll also get you talking and stimulate your creative side. Enjoy Elephant throughout the day to ignite appetite, spark creativity, and enhance all manner of physical activity. 

