Passion Flower - Elephant Concentrate 1g
by FairwindsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Tastes like lemon, spice, and rosemary Feels energizing, focused, and engaging Top terpenes: a-Pinene, Myrcene, b-Caryophyllene Total terpenes: 11%
About this brand
Fairwinds
About this strain
Elephant
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
- Myrcene
Elephant is an old school bud with a lineage lost to time. This strain supposedly acquired its name for the elephant-sized colas it creates during its flowering cycle. The chunky flowers express a sweet and sour aroma that is reminiscent of candy and citrus while also retaining a subtle spiciness. Elephant has a strong cerebral buzz that immediately strikes the head and settles behind the eyes. It’ll also get you talking and stimulate your creative side. Enjoy Elephant throughout the day to ignite appetite, spark creativity, and enhance all manner of physical activity.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.