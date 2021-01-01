Passion Flower - Gluelato Vape 0.5g
About this product
Tastes like diesel, cedar, and pine Feels relaxing, balanced, and chill Top terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, a-Maaliene Total terpenes: 14%
About this brand
Fairwinds
Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.
