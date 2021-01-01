Passion Flower - Headband Vape 0.5g
by FairwindsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Tastes like lemon, diesel, and cream Feels uplifting, conversational, and well-rounded Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, b-Ocimene Total terpenes: 5.4%
About this brand
Fairwinds
About this strain
Headband
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.