  5. Passion Flower - Headband Vape 0.5g
Hybrid

Passion Flower - Headband Vape 0.5g

by Fairwinds

Fairwinds Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Headband Vape 0.5g
Fairwinds Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Headband Vape 0.5g

About this product

Tastes like lemon, diesel, and cream Feels uplifting, conversational, and well-rounded Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, b-Ocimene Total terpenes: 5.4%

About this brand

Fairwinds Cannabis is a multi-award winning wellness company that leads the Washington State market with solution-based cannabis products that support a higher quality of life. The company's mission is to provide the world’s most integrative and solution-based cannabis nutraceuticals, using the highest quality ingredients and most sustainable production practices. At Fairwinds, we specialize in producing the highest quality cannabis products available with a foundation of Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine philosophies. Our team of chemists, engineers, and MD's has dedicated themselves to empowering society with the tools nature intended.

About this strain

Headband

Headband
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Meet Headband, the love-child of cannabis’ power couple, OG Kush and Sour Diesel. The smooth, creamy smoke is accented by flavors of lemons and diesel while the long-lasting effects are great for pain relief, helping you to relax, and to combat elevated stress levels. Many report that the effects create a slight pressure around the crown of their head and feels as though they are wearing a headband. The effects have been known to come on slow, so pace yourself with this potent hybrid

