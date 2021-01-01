 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Passion Flower - Jack Wreck CBG Vape 1g
Sativa

Passion Flower - Jack Wreck CBG Vape 1g

by Fairwinds Manufacturing

Write a review
Fairwinds Manufacturing Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Jack Wreck CBG Vape 1g
Fairwinds Manufacturing Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Jack Wreck CBG Vape 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tastes like cedar, pine, and lemon Feels uplifting, peaceful, and stimulating Top terpenes: a-Maaliene, a-Pinene, Selinadiene Total terpenes: 12%

About this brand

Fairwinds Manufacturing Logo
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry. Our brands: - Fairwinds Cannabis - Passion Flower Cannabis Collective

About this strain

Jack Wreck

Jack Wreck
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Jack Wreck is a potent sativa strain that combines two timeless classics, Jack Herer and Trainwreck. While Trainwreck’s influence is evident in Jack Wreck’s sweet citrus aroma, don’t expect the mellow, dreamy buzz associated with Jack Herer: Trainwreck genetics give Jack Wreck an intense kick of cerebral psychoactivity. The racy jolt of energy provided by this sativa hybrid may be too intense for some consumers, but those needing high THC levels can trust Jack Wreck for potent daytime enjoyment.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review