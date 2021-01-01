Passion Flower - Jack Wreck CBG Vape 1g
Tastes like cedar, pine, and lemon Feels uplifting, peaceful, and stimulating Top terpenes: a-Maaliene, a-Pinene, Selinadiene Total terpenes: 12%
Jack Wreck is a potent sativa strain that combines two timeless classics, Jack Herer and Trainwreck. While Trainwreck’s influence is evident in Jack Wreck’s sweet citrus aroma, don’t expect the mellow, dreamy buzz associated with Jack Herer: Trainwreck genetics give Jack Wreck an intense kick of cerebral psychoactivity. The racy jolt of energy provided by this sativa hybrid may be too intense for some consumers, but those needing high THC levels can trust Jack Wreck for potent daytime enjoyment.
