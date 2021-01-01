 Loading…

  5. Passion Flower - Jelly Breath Concentrate 1g
Hybrid

Passion Flower - Jelly Breath Concentrate 1g

by Fairwinds Manufacturing

Fairwinds Manufacturing Concentrates Solvent Passion Flower - Jelly Breath Concentrate 1g

About this product

Tastes like apple, cucumber, and garlic Feels hazy, thought-provoking, and euphoric Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, a-Maaliene Total terpenes: 11%

About this brand

Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry. Our brands: - Fairwinds Cannabis - Passion Flower Cannabis Collective

About this strain

Jelly Breath

Jelly Breath
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.

