Passion Flower - Jelly Breath Concentrate 1g
About this product
Tastes like apple, cucumber, and garlic Feels hazy, thought-provoking, and euphoric Top terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, a-Maaliene Total terpenes: 11%
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
About this strain
Jelly Breath
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.
