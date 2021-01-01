Passion Flower - Pluto CBN Vape 1g
by Fairwinds ManufacturingWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Tastes like lavender, hops, and pine Feels sleepy, comforting, and hazy Top terpenes: a-Maaliene, Myrcene, Silenadiene Total terpenes: 13%
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry. Our brands: - Fairwinds Cannabis - Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.