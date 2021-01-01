 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Passion Flower - Purple Chem Dawg CBN Vape 1g
Indica

Passion Flower - Purple Chem Dawg CBN Vape 1g

by Fairwinds Manufacturing

Write a review
Fairwinds Manufacturing Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Purple Chem Dawg CBN Vape 1g
Fairwinds Manufacturing Concentrates Cartridges Passion Flower - Purple Chem Dawg CBN Vape 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tastes like grape, lavender, and diesel Feels relaxing, tranquil, and soothing Top terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, and Caryophyllene Total terpenes: 8.3%

About this brand

Fairwinds Manufacturing Logo
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry. Our brands: - Fairwinds Cannabis - Passion Flower Cannabis Collective

About this strain

Purple Chemdawg

Purple Chemdawg
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Purple Chemdawg is a potent 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Chemdawg and Granddaddy Purple that delivers powerfully relaxing effects alongside a sweet grape aroma. Though Purple Chemdawg weighs heavy on the body, it leaves your mind free to wander creative, introspective realms. Another rendition by the Cali Connection, dubbed “Purple Chem,” pulls from the genetic line of Chemdawg 91 and Pre-98 Bubba Kush who pass on a similar balance of effects, but with a biting diesel aroma. Patients medicating with Purple Chemdawg have generally found relief for chronic pain while others enjoy its ability to soothe stress and anxiety.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review