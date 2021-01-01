 Loading…

  5. Passion Flower - Runtz Concentrate 1g
Hybrid

Passion Flower - Runtz Concentrate 1g

by Fairwinds Manufacturing

Fairwinds Manufacturing Concentrates Solvent Passion Flower - Runtz Concentrate 1g

About this product

Tastes like bread, cream, and sugar Feels thought-provoking, stimulating, and conversational Top terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene Total terpenes: 8.4%

About this brand

Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry. Our brands: - Fairwinds Cannabis - Passion Flower Cannabis Collective

About this strain

Runtz

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Linalool

Runtz is a rare hybrid marijuana strain by Cookies. It's made by crossing Zkittlez with Gelato and is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Growers say this strain has resin-drenched buds that range in color from rich purple to lime green. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting.

